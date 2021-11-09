Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Mike Hare of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.
List:
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente
The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Legend of the Christmas Witch by Aubrey Plaza