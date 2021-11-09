Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Mike Hare of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.

List:

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Legend of the Christmas Witch by Aubrey Plaza

