James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

The Collective by Alison Gaylin

We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang

Chasing Me to my Grave by Winfred Rembert

All I Ever Wanted by Kathy Valentine

The Magician by Colm Toibin