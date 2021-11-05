Otis Williams on 60 years of The Temptations and "Aint Too Proud" on Broadway

Otis Williams is the sole surviving and founding member of the original Temptations. This year marks the 60th Anniversary of The Temptations, the legendary, Grammy Award-Winning Super Group. A national treasure, The Temptations are one of the longest running music institutions of all time.

This comes as the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical, "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations," based on Otis Williams’ life story has reopened on Broadway at The Imperial Theater. The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography at the 73rd Tony Awards in June 2019. The cast album from the show was GRAMMY-nominated.

And Williams and The Temptations have kicked off a year-long 50 city concert tour, including cities across the country.

Williams’ 80th Birthday was Saturday, October 30, and he appeared on stage at The Imperial Theatre during the Broadway curtain call.