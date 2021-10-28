New documentary “Speak What We Feel” showcases Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare

Shakespeare & Company is presenting benefit screenings of “Speak What We Feel,” on Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tina Packer Playhouse. The documentary, by Patrick J. Toole, is about the Company’s acclaimed Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

Winner of the Audience Award for Best Documentary Film at the 2021 Berkshire International Film Festival (BIFF) and the first feature-length film project in the Company’s 44-year history, “Speak What We Feel” follows hundreds of students from 10 high schools across Berkshire, Hampden, and Columbia counties as they prepare to stage a full production of a Shakespeare play under the guidance of Shakespeare & Company education artists.

To tell us more, we welcome founding Shakespeare & Company Director of Education Kevin Coleman and Filmmaker Patrick J. Toole.