Repair Café in New Lebanon, New York on 10/23

In 2007, Dutch Environmentalist Martine Postma was troubled by the amount of trash that was filling landfills and created the idea of a Repair Café. Instead of throwing broken household goods away, she started a movement where handy neighbors fixed broken items at regularly scheduled events.

The first Repair Café to hit New York was in 2013 in New Paltz. Now, there are more than 30 Repair Cafés in communities throughout the Hudson Valley and upstate NY. All summer long, Climate Smart Committees from New Lebanon, Chatham, Canaan, Austerlitz and East Nassau New York collaborated to bring Repair Café events to our region and there will be one on Saturday, Oct.23 from 10am-4 pm at the New Lebanon Fire House in New Lebanon, New York. Austerlitz Climate Smart Committee member Cara Humphrey joins us.

