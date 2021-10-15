© 2021
The Roundtable

"There is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century" by Fiona Hill

Published October 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Mariner Books

In her new book "There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century," Fiona Hill reveals how declining opportunity has set America on the grim path of modern Russia and draws on her personal journey out of poverty, as well as her unique perspectives as an historian and policy maker, to show how we can return hope to our forgotten places.

Fiona Hill is the Robert Bosch Senior Fellow at the Center on the United States and Europe in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. From 2017 to 2019, she served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.

