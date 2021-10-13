2021 Adirondack Film Festival

The Adirondack Film Festival in Glens Falls, NY is the only film festival in the country operated by a prominent professional theatre company – the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Because AFF spans the gap of theatre and film, it has the ability to offer a unique vantage point for a film festival as it embraces the similarities and differences in storytelling and the process from page to stage to screen.

The festival, taking place October 14-17, features panel discussions, exciting special events, and 70+ films all taking place on multiple screens in downtown Glens Falls. Miriam Weisfeld is the new Producing Artistic Director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival and she joins us.