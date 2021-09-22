2021 Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival will be celebrating its 22nd Anniversary September 29 - October 3, 2021 at indoor and outdoor venues in the Hudson Valley towns of Woodstock, Kingston and Saugerties, and online. The festival will also present a series of intimate panels with prominent industry figures, as well as live musical and comedy performances and other special events.

This year’s 5-day festival is made up of 45 feature films including 11 world premieres, 6 US premieres, 8 east coast premieres, and 6 New York premieres, as well as 85 shorts. There are over 10 music-centric films as well – because, you know, it’s Woodstock.

Meira Blaustein is Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder and Executive Director.