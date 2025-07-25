Any Questions #691: "Goodbyes"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words ENDLESS and ANYMORE. Change one letter to a V and you can spell a six-letter word that names someone at a farmer’s market and a seven-letter word that is a plural synonym of the first word. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the Y to a V, you can spell VENDOR and SALESMEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: GOODBYES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: as many of our listeners will know by now, today is your last day at WAMC. So tonight our show adds to the chorus of voices wishing you well with some questions about goodbyes.

1. "Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about the bad break I got. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this earth" is the beginning of a 1939 speech given by which Major League Baseball player as he said goodbye to the sport?

2. The 1973 version of Elton John’s hit single “Candle in the Wind” begins with the words “Goodbye Norma Jean”, a reference to actress Marilyn Monroe. Those lyrics were changed to “Goodbye England’s rose” in the 1997 version, rewritten as a tribute to which British icon?

3. The 1977 film The Goodbye Girl stars Richard Dreyfuss as a struggling actor from Chicago who moves to Manhattan. Dreyfuss won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance at age 30, the youngest winner of that award until 2002 when which actor won for his role in the film The Pianist?

4. Originally published in The Saturday Evening Post under the title “Farewell to the Enchanted City”, the 1967 essay “Goodbye to All That” was published in 1968 as the final essay in a collection titled Slouching Towards Bethlehem and was written by which iconic American author and journalist?

5. Airing on February 28, 1983, “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen” remains to this day the most watched single episode of any television series in the U.S. Directed and co-written by Alan Alda, the show served as the series finale of which long-running drama?

Extra credit

1. 1953’s The Long Good-bye is the sixth of seven novels featuring which detective, whose first appearance in a novel was in 1939’s The Big Sleep?

2. Which 1967 Beatles song originated when their manager’s assistant asked Paul McCartney how he wrote a song, which prompted the Beatle to start playing a melody and asked the assistant to say the opposite of everything McCartney said?

This week's challenge

Try not to be too sad about Ian’s leaving.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lou Gehrig

2. Diana, Princess of Wales

3. Adrien Brody

4. Joan Didion

5. M*A*S*H

Extra credit

1. Philip Marlowe

2. “Hello, Goodbye”