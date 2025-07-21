Any Questions #690: "More or less"

Last week's challenge

What is the relevant but technically antonymic name of the 2009 and 2012 Home Run Derby champion, one of four players to win more than once?

Answer: Prince Fielder

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: MORE OR LESS

On-air questions: OK, Ian: I’ve brought some questions again this week, more or less. I say that because each correct answer this week will contain either the consecutive letters MORE or LESS.

1. Which U.S. landmark serves as the setting for a climactic chase scene in a 1959 film which grew out of the director’s idea to make a movie titled The Man on Lincoln’s Nose?

2. Which actress is one of 21 people who have achieved an EGOT, winning the first of her awards when she received an Oscar in 1962 for her role in West Side Story?

3. Whose most famous work saw its origins in a 1940s newspaper feature called Li’l Folks, is collected in a 1962 book titled Happiness is a Warm Puppy and ran until February 13, 2000, the day after he died?

4. Which 1896 court case has never been officially overturned but is widely considered to have been overruled by many subsequent cases and decisions including Brown v. Board of Education?

5. Which U.S. capital city comes alphabetically between Saint Paul, Minnesota and Salt Lake City, Utah?

Extra credit

1. Which alloy of iron and carbon becomes increasingly corrosion resistant as a higher percentage of chromium is added?

2. Which television series that originally aired from 2000 to 2007 returned in 2016 for a four-episode miniseries subtitled A Year in the Life?

This week's challenge

Start with the words ENDLESS and ANYMORE. Change one letter to a V and you can spell a six-letter word that names someone at a farmer’s market and a seven-letter word that is a plural synonym of the first word. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mouth Rushmore

2. Rita Moreno

3. Charles Schulz

4. Plessy v. Ferguson

5. Salem, Oregon

Extra credit

1. Stainless steel

2. Gilmore Girls