Any Questions #688: 'Share and share alike'

Last week's challenge

The summer solstice is tonight. Start with the phrase IT’S SUMMER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two female members of a family. What are the words?

Answer: MUM and SISTER

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SHARE AND SHARE ALIKE

On-air questions: During the recent fund drive, there was a lot of sharing going on: sharing of stories, sharing of time, and sharing of money. Our questions this week continue that sharing: I’ll give you two members of two different categories (I won’t tell you what the categories are), and you tell me what would fit into both categories.

1. Category A contains Dutchess and Ulster / Category B contains lemon and tangerine

2. Category A contains table of contents and index / Category B contains small intestine and esophagus

3. Category A contains Coachella and Lilith Fair / Category B contains Marcie and Linus

4. Category A contains Harry Houdini and Penn & Teller / Category B contains Great Expectations and Oliver Twist

5. Category A contains “One of These Nights” and “New Kid in Town” / Category B contains margarita and Long Island Iced Tea

Extra credit

1. Category A contains The Fool and Judgement / Category B contains Match Game and The Price is Right

2. Category A contains clavicle and femur / Category B contains diameter and circumference

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SHARED THING. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell two words (five letters and six letters, respectively) that each name something you might find in a clothes closet. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Orange (New York counties / Citrus fruits)

2. Appendix (Parts of a book / Parts of the digestive system)

3. Woodstock (Music festivals / Peanuts characters)

4. David Copperfield (Magicians / Charles Dickens novels)

5. Tequila Sunrise (Eagles songs / Cocktails)

Extra credit

1. Wheel of Fortune (Tarot cards / Game shows)

2. Radius (Bones in the human body / Measurements of a circle)