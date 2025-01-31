Any Questions #671: "OCK"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word QUINTESSENTIAL. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word that describes some auctions and an eight-letter word for things you might purchase at an auction. What are the words?

Answer: SILENT, ANTIQUES

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Middle of the Lockbox” On-air questions: Monday is the start of the February Fund Drive, when the station raises the required money to keep operating and make sure shows like this and Northeast Report Late Edition stay on the air. Since we are still filling the Lockbox ahead of the drive, tonight’s show will also be in the middle of the Lockbox: all the correct answers will include OCK in order.

1. A Souchong Sour, made only with tea, maple syrup, lemon juice, black pepper, and an egg white, then garnished with an orange slice and a cherry, is cited as a standout example of what growing culinary trend, according to “The New York Times?”

2. What name is shared by a song heard during Hanukkah and a jukebox musical that opened on Broadway in 2009 featuring songs like “Here I Go Again” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn?”

3. Founded in 1946, SAS is headquartered in Solna Municipality, just outside what national capital?

4. The last of what had been 9,000 locations at its height, what chain’s last outpost in Bend, Oregon sells merchandise including a “Be Kind Rewind” t-shirt?

5. In a widely circulated essay from 2014, Journey, Lionel Richie and Billy Joel are mentioned in the headline that begins In Defense of _______ Music, a word that comes from Yiddish?

Extra credit

1. A 1967 work called “A Bigger Splash” is one of several depicting pools by what British artist?

This week's challenge

The all-time leader in an NBA statistical category that fits tonight’s show spent all but one season in his career playing for a team that also fits tonight’s category. Name all three.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mocktails (Maybe you had one this dry January?)

2. Rock Of Ages

3. Stockholm (Scandinavian Airlines also has hubs in Oslo and Copenhagen)

4. Blockbuster

5. Schlock (In the essay, Jody Rosen says “Schlock, at its finest, is where bad taste becomes great art.”

Extra credit

1. David Hockney