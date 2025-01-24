Any Questions #670: "Q and A"

Last week's challenge

One of 11 Finger Lakes in New York that’s a saltwater creature found in Arctic and sub-Artic waters.

Answer: CAYUGA BELUGA



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Q” & A

On-air questions: I’ve titled this week’s category “‘Q’ & A” because you’re going to need some As (that is, answers) that involve the letter Q. Specifically, I’ll give you three members of a particular group. You tell me the other member of that group whose name begins with the letter Q.

1. Manitoba / Saskatchewan / Northern Ontario

2. Goldfinger / The Spy Who Loved Me / On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

3. Dormouse / Hatter / Cheshire Cat

4. KLM / Aer Lingus / Lufthansa

5. Gumble / Van Houten / Skinner

Extra credit

1. Baines / Delano / Knox

2. Talc / Calcite / Diamond

This week's challenge

Start with the word QUINTESSENTIAL. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word that describes some auctions and an eight-letter word for things you might purchase at an auction. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Quebec

2. Quantum of Solace

3. Queen of Hearts

4. Qantas

5. Quimby

Extra credit

1. Quincy

2. Quartz