Any Questions #670: "Q and A"
Last week's challenge
One of 11 Finger Lakes in New York that’s a saltwater creature found in Arctic and sub-Artic waters.
Answer: CAYUGA BELUGA
THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Q” & A
On-air questions: I’ve titled this week’s category “‘Q’ & A” because you’re going to need some As (that is, answers) that involve the letter Q. Specifically, I’ll give you three members of a particular group. You tell me the other member of that group whose name begins with the letter Q.
1. Manitoba / Saskatchewan / Northern Ontario
2. Goldfinger / The Spy Who Loved Me / On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
3. Dormouse / Hatter / Cheshire Cat
4. KLM / Aer Lingus / Lufthansa
5. Gumble / Van Houten / Skinner
Extra credit
1. Baines / Delano / Knox
2. Talc / Calcite / Diamond
This week's challenge
Start with the word QUINTESSENTIAL. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word that describes some auctions and an eight-letter word for things you might purchase at an auction. What are the words?
ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. Quebec
2. Quantum of Solace
3. Queen of Hearts
4. Qantas
5. Quimby
Extra credit
1. Quincy
2. Quartz