Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST LANGUAGE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something used to identify a country and a nine-letter word for something used to identify a person. What are the words?

Answer: FLAG, SIGNATURE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Rhyme Time”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Monday, in addition to being the next presidential inauguration, is also MLK Day, a rare rhyming federal holiday. To mark the occasion, I’ve brought this special rhyme time show.

1. An often smoking black and white television presence whose most famous work debuted in 1959 that’s an indoor sport whose rink includes a hog line

2. The 31st U.S. president who is the only one born in Iowa so far that’s the most populous city in British Columbia

3. Aside from the crew in search of the Golden Fleece, what Jason’s ship was carrying in myth.

4. Human hand and foot bones found in a sacred river of India

5. The second-longest serving British monarch, from 1837 through 1901, who’s a racy HBO series featuring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Extra credit

1. The youngest Best Actor Oscar winner who sets up gear for live bands

This week's challenge

One of 11 Finger Lakes in New York that’s a saltwater creature found in Arctic and sub-Artic waters.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Serling curling

2. Hoover Vancouver

3. Argo cargo

4. Ganges phalanges

5. Victoria Euphoria



Extra credit

1. Brody roadie