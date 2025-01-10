Any Questions #668: "Which Came First No. 3"

Last week's challenge

Although there is one two-character member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, U2, R.E.M. is one of four three-letter groups in the Hall of Fame. What are the other three?

Answer: N.W.A., Yes, ELO

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHICH CAME FIRST? #3

n-air questions: Ok, Ian: January is the first month of the year and this is the first time this year I’m asking you questions, so it seemed appropriate to play another round of “Which Came First?”. I’ll give you three things and you tell me which of the three came first.

1. Marist College / Mount Saint Mary College / Vassar College

2. Shake Shack / Waffle House / The Cheesecake Factory

3. Radio City Music Hall / Sydney Opera House / Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

4. The Chicago Bears’ only Super Bowl championship / The St. Louis Blues’ only Stanley Cup championship / The Arizona Diamondbacks’ only World Series championship

5. The original Woodstock music festival / York Peppermint Pattie / “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

Extra credit

1. Roger Moore as James Bond / Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood / Roger Federer

2. The first X-Men film / The original Xbox / The X-Files

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST LANGUAGE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something used to identify a country and a nine-letter word for something used to identify a person. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Vassar College

2. Waffle House

3. Radio City Music Hall

4. The Chicago Bears’ only Super Bowl championship

5. York Peppermint Pattie

Extra credit

1. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

2. The X-Files