Any Questions #672: "In 'Love'"

Last week's challenge

The all-time leader in an NBA statistical category that fits tonight’s show spent all but one season in his career playing for a team that also fits tonight’s category. Name all three.

Answer: BLOCKS, ROCKETS, HAKEEM OLAJUWON

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SPREADING THE “LOVE”

On-air questions: Today is Valentine’s Day and we’re going to help spread some love this week with questions whose answers contain the consecutive letters L-O-V-E.

1. What is missing from this otherwise complete list: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro?

2. Which Broadway role was originated in 1979 by Angela Lansbury and has been performed since by Patti LuPone, Helena Bonham Carter, and Christine Baranski, who replied to Stephen Sondheim’s comment that she would have fun playing the role by saying “This is like scaling a mountain. This is terrifying.”?

3. What last name is shared by the actor who portrayed George Knox in Angels in the Outfield, Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and George McFly in Back to the Future?

4. What is the three-word title of the gospel song, often associated with the U.S. civil rights movement, that was made famous by folksingers like Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, the latter of which performed it at the 1963 March on Washington?

5. Although the lineup has varied over the years, the original group of marshmallow shapes in Lucky Charms breakfast cereal when it was introduced in 1964 consisted of orange stars, yellow moons, pink hearts, and which green shapes?

Extra credit

1. Roles in the television series Gilmore Girls, Heroes, and This Is Us are among those in the filmography of which actor?

2. The common species of which perennial is known as digitalis purpurea?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LOVE TRIANGLE. Rearrange the letters to spell the five-letter name of a part of the human body and the seven-letter name of a fruit. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Slovenia

2. Mrs. Lovett

3. Glover

4. “We Shall Overcome”

5. Clovers

Extra credit

1. Milo Ventimiglia

2. Foxglove