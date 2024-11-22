Any Questions #663: "Other colors"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRINCE OF WALES. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something you see when the weather gets cold and a nine-letter word for something you might use when the weather gets cold. What are the words?

Answer: SNOW and FIREPLACE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Other colors

On-air questions: Next week is Thanksgiving and that means the holiday shopping season is upon us. After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, small business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. In honor of Black Friday, when Americans like to get out of their food comas and find deals on gifts for friends and family or maybe just themselves, all of today’s correct answers include different colors.

1. Portrayed on film by Denise Nickerson in 1971 and AnnaSophia Robb in 2005, what fictional character tells an interviewer she has been chewing a piece of gum for a world record three months straight, breaking a record held by her best friend, Cornelia Prinzmetel?

2. Named for the British Prime Minister from 1830 until 1834, what product is known for the inclusion of oil of bergamot, although the origins of the reason for that addition remain murky?

3. Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Schoendienst, who made 10 all-star teams, and Arnold Auerbach, who won all nine of his NBA championships as a coach with the Boston Celtics, both went by what nickname?

4. Born in Mount Vernon in 1899, what American author went by the nickname Andy and is remembered today for several hit children’s books and a reference work with his Cornell professor, William Strunk Jr.?

5. Originally known as Sweet Children, what band formed in 1987 included the song, appropriate for this show, “Macy’s Day Parade” as the last track on its 2000 album “Warning,” the follow-up to “Nimrod” from three years earlier?

Extra credit

1. Back to baseball: The only ever to play in the big leagues with his first name, what three-time world champion pitcher won both the Cy Young Award and MVP in 1971 for the Oakland Athletics, going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase EXTRA FOOD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a six-letter proper noun and a three-letter noun both closely associated with Great Britain. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Violet Beauregarde (As Wonka viewers recall, Violet’s mom gets to utter the immortal line, “Your face is turning blue! Violet, you’re turning violet, Violet!”)

2. Earl Grey (the Whig politicians is remembered as a reformer including for overseeing the abolition of slavery in the British Empire)

3. Red (The NBA coach of the year award is named after Auerbach, who is second only to Phil Jackson with 11 in titles won)

4. E.B. White (White said his role in updating 1918’s “The Elements Of Style” in 1959 was a fluke “because I was not doing anything else at the time. It cost me a year out of my life, so little did I know about grammar.”

5. Green Day (Green Day has released two greatest hits albums, “American Superhits” and “God’s Favorite Band”)

Extra credit

1. Vida Blue