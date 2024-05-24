Any Questions #641: "Military before and after"

Last week's challenge

Start with the 11-letter name of a city in the 518. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words a city would not want to be associated with. What are they?

Answer: If you start with SCHENECTADY, you can spell DECAY and STENCH.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: MILITARY BEFORE AND AFTER

On-air questions: OK, Mike. We’re heading into Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer. As listeners in our area start unpacking their kayaks and readying the fire pit for the all-too-brief Northeast summer, I’ve brought a quiz I’m calling Military Before and After.

1. Political catchphrase for the U.S. Supreme Allied Commander who won two elections for president after World War II who is a rock and roll Hall of Famer who can be heard on performances of songs like “Poor Fool” and “Proud Mary”

2. Key scene in the movie “8 Mile” that features Horatio Nelson defeating Napoleon’s naval forces in 1805

3. A Civil War military leader remembered for his march to sea who’s an 1890 law aimed at promoting free trade and limiting monopolies

4. Gordon Gekko portrayer who pledged to return to the Philippines and did so three years later in 1945

5. Early Revolutionary War site that’s an NBC police drama that ran from 1981 until 1987

Extra credit

1. America’s 18th president, a leading figure in the Civil War, who painted “American Gothic”

2. “The Shark” golfer who led the coalition forces in the first Gulf War

This week's challenge

This week’s challenge continues the theme. Name a president buried in Albany who won three Grand Slam singles titles.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. I Like Ike Turner

2. Rap Battle of Trafalgar

3. William Tecumseh Sherman Anti-Trust Act

4. Michael Douglas MacArthur

5. Battle of Bunker Hill Street Blues

Extra credit

1. Ulysses S. Grant Wood

2. Greg Norman Schwarzkopf