Any Questions #640: "Pop culture five/one/eight"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SISKEL AND EBERT. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word that names something you might get on your foot and a seven-letter word for something that might cause that thing. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the D to an R, you can spell BLISTER and SNEAKER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: POP CULURE FIVE, ONE, EIGHT

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Tomorrow is May 18, or more to the point for listeners in the Greater Capital Region, 518 Day. It’s a time when many non-profits in the area work to raise money and draw attention to their community efforts. In honor of 518 Day, all of tonight’s correct answers will include either a 5, a 1, or an 8.

1. Although the title of the film refers to works by Mozart, Chopin, and Bach, what 1970 Oscar nominated film is perhaps best remembered for a scene shot in a Denny’s in Oregon where substitutions are frowned upon?

2. For what 1975 film, honored at the Oscars in 1976, did Jack Nicholson win his first Oscar?

3. Debuting on The Wailers’ 1965 album “The Wailing Wailers,” what song title appears in the title of a 2024 biopic in which Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Bob Marley?

4. With hits including “Superman” and “100 Years” known for piano and trademark vocals, what musical act gets its stage name from the shorthand for a common hockey penalty?

5. What is missing from the following partial chronological list? “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” _________, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” ?



Extra credit

1. What 2002 film features a rapped with at least three names portraying a rapper named Jimmy better known as B-Rabbit?

2. What titled is shared by a CBS drama that ran from 1968 until 1980 and its reboot, which also aired on CBS from 2010 until 2020?

This week's challenge

Start with the 11-letter name of a city in the 518. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words a city would not want to be associated with. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Five Easy Pieces” (This was the second of 12 Oscar nominations to date for Jack Nicholson, who didn’t win his first of three until 1976)

2. “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” (Nicholson played McMurphy in the adaption of Ken Kesey’s novel)

3. “Bob Marley: One Love”

4. Five for Fighting (Five for Fighting is also the name of a popular hockey podcast that bills itself as “focusing on the players who drop the gloves and the fans who enjoy watching them doing it.”)

5. “The Hateful Eight” (These are films by Quentin Tarantino, who has said will make a final film, “The Movie Critic,” but those plans were reportedly canceled)

Extra credit

1. "8 Mile" (Eminem is also known as Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers)

2. "Hawaii Five-O"