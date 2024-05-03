Any Questions #638: "Derby winners in other words"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words ACRONYM and INITIAL. Rearrange the letters to spell a nine-letter word for something that is drawn and a five-letter word for something that is sung. What are the words?

Answer: ANIMATION and LYRIC

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Also a Derby winner”

On-air questions: OK, Mike, Saturday is the fastest 2 minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby. The race at Churchill Downs dates back to 1875, and the Run for the Roses is typically the biggest race of the season for 3-year-olds. In honor of the Derby, all of today’s correct answers are also names of past Derby winners.

1. From 2011, a two-word name that also applies to a theme park in Disney World that opened on Earth Day in 1998 and a 2010 Australian film that was turned into a six-season television series, now set in California, that concluded in 2022.

2. From 1986, a king of Aragon whose marriage to Isabella unified Spain, or a bull who would rather smell the flowers than fight.

3. From 1968, a two-word football play that was first allowed in 1906 and paved the way for the Hall of Fame career of Jerry Rice and others and is a key part of the game to this day, despite concerns expressed in a “New York Times” story that said “Many predict the ruination of the game through drastic reformation.”

4. From 1889, the second-biggest city in the state of Washington, which starts with the same letter as the state’s largest city?

5. From 1882, the god of the sun whose name is shared by the first U.S. manned moon missions.

This week's challenge:

Start with the name of a Kentucky Derby-winning horse from New York state. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a bay and a city in France. What are the words?





ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Animal Kingdom

2. Ferdinand

3. Forward Pass (Unsurprisingly, the all-time passing leader is Tom Brady, with 89,214 yards. The first active player on the list is Aaron Rodgers, who is ninth with 59,055 yards.)

4. Spokane

5. Apollo