Any Questions #639: "Three-word movie reviews"
Last week's challenge
Start with the name of a Kentucky Derby-winning horse from New York state. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a bay and a city in France. What are the words?
Answer: FUNNY CIDE, FUNDY, NICE
THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE-WORD MOVIE REVIEWS
On-air questions: The summer movie season is once again upon us and sometimes it’s a good idea to read reviews of a movie before going to see it. Unfortunately, we don’t have time tonight to read entire reviews, so instead I’ll give you the year a movie was released and three words from the review of that movie on rogerebert.com and you name the movie. As a hint: none of the words that I give you will be in the title of the movie.
1. (2017) Guitar / grandfather / skeletons
2. (2022) Laundromat / IRS / universe
3. (1992) Sisters / professional / Rockford
4. (2016) Language / Adams / creatures
5. (1986) Ferrari / teenagers / Wrigley
Extra credit
1. (1988) Manual / ghosts / prankster
2. (1995) Interrogation / Hungarian / revelation
This week's challenge
Start with the phrase SISKEL AND EBERT. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word that names something you might get on your foot and a seven-letter word for something that might cause that thing. What are the words?
ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. Coco
2. Everything Everywhere All At Once
3. A League of their Own
4. Arrival
5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Extra credit
1. Beetlejuice
2. The Usual Suspects