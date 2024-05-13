Any Questions #639: "Three-word movie reviews"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a Kentucky Derby-winning horse from New York state. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a bay and a city in France. What are the words?

Answer: FUNNY CIDE, FUNDY, NICE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE-WORD MOVIE REVIEWS

On-air questions: The summer movie season is once again upon us and sometimes it’s a good idea to read reviews of a movie before going to see it. Unfortunately, we don’t have time tonight to read entire reviews, so instead I’ll give you the year a movie was released and three words from the review of that movie on rogerebert.com and you name the movie. As a hint: none of the words that I give you will be in the title of the movie.

1. (2017) Guitar / grandfather / skeletons

2. (2022) Laundromat / IRS / universe

3. (1992) Sisters / professional / Rockford

4. (2016) Language / Adams / creatures

5. (1986) Ferrari / teenagers / Wrigley

Extra credit

1. (1988) Manual / ghosts / prankster

2. (1995) Interrogation / Hungarian / revelation

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SISKEL AND EBERT. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word that names something you might get on your foot and a seven-letter word for something that might cause that thing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Coco

2. Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. A League of their Own

4. Arrival

5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Extra credit

1. Beetlejuice

2. The Usual Suspects