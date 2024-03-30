Any Questions #633: "Out like a 'L-A-M-B'

Last week's challenge

Start with a state name. Insert a letter and you can spell a different proper noun. Now add that same letter to the end of the word and you can spell another proper noun. What are the words?

Answer: MAINE, MARINE, MARINER



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OUT LIKE A “LAMB”

On-air questions: There’s an old bit of folklore that says if the weather in March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb. This week, our questions are going to follow suit: we’re going to play a game of Categories in which you need to name something in each given category that begins with the letters L, A, M, and B.

1. U.S. state capitals

2. Things found inside the human body

3. Units of measurement

4. Words on a Monopoly board that are at least 6 letters long

Extra credit

1. Words on road signs in the U.S.

2. Culinary herbs and spices

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CALM WEATHER. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for a part of an airplane and a six-letter word for a place you see airplanes. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lansing, Lincoln, Little Rock / Albany, Annapolis, Atlanta, Augusta, Austin / Madison, Montgomery, Montpelier / Baton Rouge, Bismarck, Boise, Boston

2. Larynx, liver, lungs, lymph node / Adrenal glands, appendix, artery / Mandible, muscles / Bladder, blood, bones, brain, bronchi (among others)

3. League, liter, lumen / Acre, ampere, angstrom / Meter, mile, mole / Barrel, bushel (among others)

4. Luxury / Atlantic, Avenue / Marvin, Mediterranean, Monopoly / Baltic, Boardwalk

Extra credit

1. Lane, left, limit, low / Across, ahead, all, any, arrow, axle / Merge, minimum, motor, must / Begin, block, bridge, bump, bus

2. Lavender, lemon balm, lemon verbena, lemongrass, licorice, lovage / Allspice, angelica, anise, annatto / Mace, marjoram, mint, mustard / Basil, bay leaf, borage