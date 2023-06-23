Any Questions #600: "Start of Summer"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL POINT. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for something found in our solar system and the six-letter name of something associated with one of those things. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the C to a T, you can spell PLANET and TRITON.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: START OF SUMMER

On-air questions: OK, Mike. This is our 600th episode of Any Questions. It’s also our first since the official start of summer on Wednesday. With that in mind, all of tonight’s correct answers also start with “S-U,” like summer.

1. In songs recorded by The Beach Boys, what root word is missing from the following titles: “___ Girl,” “_____ Up,” “_______ Safari” ?

2. What role do the following actors share in common: Kirk Alyn in 1948 and 1950, Tom Welling from 2001 to 2011, and Henry Cavill from 2013 through 2022?

3. 46 miles from Sacramento, what site that was home to a key 1848 discovery was quickly overrun by prospectors and assorted squatters, leading to its owner’s bankruptcy by 1852?

4. Given first name Chesley, what pilot’s final flight with U.S. Airways came in 2010, a little over a year after his most famous trip?

5. In U.S. production from 1997 until being discontinued in 2003, what soft drink that can now be found in a 16-ounce can and in select fast food soda touch screen fountains used the tagline “Feed the Rush,” among others?

Extra credit

1. What proper noun appears in the name of the world’s newest nation, which declared independence in 2011, and its neighbor to the north, which became independent in 1956?

2. “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows” is a famous line from what 1965 song by Bob Dylan, which is sometimes cited as the first music video?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a one of only two countries whose name starts with SU. Using half of the letters in the country’s name, you can spell the former name of another current nation. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Surf (“Surfer Girl,” “Surf’s Up,” “Surfin’ Safari”) and as a bonus fact, only drummer Dennis Wilson surfed among the group

2. Superman (Alyn played Superman in two early serials and made a cameo in the 1978 “Superman” film)

3. Sutter’s Mill (The gold discovered there was actually found by a carpenter named James Marshall on Jan. 24, 1848)

4. Sully Sullenberger (Sullenberger retired after 30 years as a pilot including “The Miracle on the Hudson”)

5. Surge (Surge was promoted as a fully-loaded citrus soda)

Extra credit

1. Sudan (South Sudan)

2. “Subterranean Homesick Blues”