Any Questions #550: "Beatles, Stones or both"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase JUNIOR COLLEGE. Change one letter to a W and you can rearrange the result to spell a four-letter for a type of alcoholic beverage and two words (three letters and six letters) that can follow that beverage to make common two-word phrases. What are the words?

Answer: Change an L to a W and you can spell WINE COOLER and WINE JUG.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BEATLES OR STONES OR BOTH?

Proving once again that old is gold, the Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary tour earlier this month in Madrid with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood up front. At the same time, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are both on solo summer tours of the U.S. right now, including a Ringo concert at Tanglewood June 17th. So this week, in honor of our tenacious and indefatigable rock gods, I’ll give you a piece of a trivia about the groups, and you tell me if it applies to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, or both.

On-air questions:

1. First appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 as part of the British Invasion

2. Released a 2016 album called “Blue & Lonesome,” with the lead single “Just Your Fool,” which went to No. 1 on the UK chart in December

3. The subject of a landmark, three-part, 468-minute Disney+ miniseries from 2021 by the director of another famous trilogy begun 20 years earlier

4. Former members include Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman, and Brian Jones, who played an alto recorder on a 1967 No. 1 hit that was originally released as a B-side

5. Managed by Allen Klein

Extra credit

1. Included early members like Stu Sutcliffe, Chas Newby and Pete Best

2. In the top 5 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest artists

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a recently deceased member of the groups we’ve discussed today. Rearrange the letters in his name you can spell two subjects taught at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Both (The Beatles debuted Feb. 9, 1964 with five songs, while the Stones came on for the first time Oct. 25, 1964 with a cover of “Around and Around”)

2. The Rolling Stones (the covers album was the Stones’ first studio album in 11 years and its most recent)

3. The Beatles (“The Beatles: Get Back” is by Peter Jackson, director of the “Lord of the Rings” series and was streamed for more than 500 million minutes over its first three days and concludes with the famous rooftop performance at Apple Records on Jan. 3, 1969)

4. The Rolling Stones (The song is “Ruby Tuesday,” which was the B-Side to “Let’s Spend The Night Together”)

5. Both (Klein, who died in 2009, took over the Stones’ business affairs in the mid-1960’s and that of the late stage Beatles in 1969, over Paul McCartney’s objections)

Extra credit

1. The Beatles

2. Both (The Beatles are No. 1, followed by Bob Dylan, Elvis, and The Rolling Stones)