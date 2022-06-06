Any Questions #549: The Beginning of “June”

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a common food item seen at Memorial Day cookouts. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of another food item and a figure from Greek myth. What are the words?

Answer: Cerberus, ghee

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE BEGINNING OF “JUNE”

On-air questions: This is our first show in June this year, and so much like it’s the beginning of June on the calendar, it’s also the beginning of June in the correct answers this week, which will each start with the letters JU.

1. What activity’s basic patterns for throwing and catching objects include shower, cascade, and fountain, and uses a notation called siteswap to indicate how long to wait before throwing a particular object again?

2. October 5 through October 14, 1582 were omitted in much of the Catholic parts of Europe because of a change decreed by King Philip II of Spain. This realignment switched to a timekeeping system described as Gregorian from one that was described as what?

3. What two-word phrase fills in the blank in this excerpt from section 2 of Rule 7 from the official NBA rulebook: “If an official inadvertently blows his/her whistle and the shot clock buzzer sounds while the ball is in the air, play shall be suspended and play resumed by a _____ between any two opponents at the center circle”?

4. In 2018, a documentary titled Tea with the Dames was released in the United States. The film features a series of conversations between four actresses on whom the title of dame has been bestowed: Eileen Atkins, Joan Plowright, Maggie Smith, and what actress, whose honor was announced in December of 1987?

5. In 2006, actor and director Ron Howard said, “And what I remember the most is, it was fun actually driving the speedboat which I did a bit of, noticing that Henry was really a pretty good water skier” in reference to a 1977 television episode which some eight years later gave rise to what three-word phrase that refers to a misguided attempt to rejuvenate a once-popular thing?

Extra credit

1. What culinary term for long, thin strips has an unknown origin but first appeared in a 1722 cookbook titled Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois?

2. Using the tune of a song called “John Brown’s Body”, who wrote a composition in 1861 that begins with the line “Mine eyes have seen the coming of the glory of the Lord”?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase JUNIOR COLLEGE. Change one letter to a W and you can rearrange the result to spell a four-letter for a type of alcoholic beverage and two words (three letters and six letters) that can follow that beverage to make common two-word phrases. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Juggling

2. Julian

3. Jump ball

4. Judi Dench

5. Jumping the shark

Extra credit

1. Julienne

2. Julia Ward Howe