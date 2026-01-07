© 2026
1 citizen, 2 officers shot after exchange of gunfire in Hinsdale

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, at lectern, addresses reporters on September 29th, 2023, after a state trooper shot a man in Hancock, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, at lectern, addresses reporters on September 29th, 2023.

After an exchange of gunfire in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, a citizen is in critical condition and two police officers have been shot.

According to the Berkshire County district attorney’s office, the incident took place around 11 a.m. While details remain scant, officials say there is no threat to public safety.
 
The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit is leading the investigation into the shooting. The two officers who were shot are said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. The DA's office says more information will be released once the officers are stable enough to be debriefed.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
