1 citizen, 2 officers shot after exchange of gunfire in Hinsdale
After an exchange of gunfire in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, a citizen is in critical condition and two police officers have been shot.
According to the Berkshire County district attorney’s office, the incident took place around 11 a.m. While details remain scant, officials say there is no threat to public safety.
The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit is leading the investigation into the shooting. The two officers who were shot are said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. The DA's office says more information will be released once the officers are stable enough to be debriefed.