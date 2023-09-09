© 2023
Officials say responding state trooper killed individual with weapon in Berkshire County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published September 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
The Massachusetts State Police shield
Authorities say a Massachusetts State Trooper fatally shot a person in the Berkshire County Town of Hancock Saturday morning.

According to officials, police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Richmond Road around 7 a.m. There, officers were encountered by an unidentified individual with a weapon. The person reportedly approached officers and did not back down following requests to stop.

A state trooper shot the person who was pronounced dead by County Ambulance.

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue and the State Police Detective Unit are investigating the incident.

