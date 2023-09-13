Berkshire DA’s office identifies Hancock man killed by Massachusetts State Police as Phillip Henault

DA Spokesperson Julia Sabourin says 64-year-old Philip Henault of 145 Richmond Road, died after an unidentified trooper responding to a domestic incident shot him Saturday morning.

"The preliminary investigation involving crime scene analysis, civilian interviews, body and dash camera footage and 911 recordings corroborate that the Massachusetts State Police Officer retreated a significant distance from Mr. Henault," Sabourin said. "Henault had multiple knives with him at the time of the incident. Upon retreat, the officer identified themselves as a police officer and told Mr. Henault to stop. Mr. Henault failed to stop and threatened to kill the officer, Mr. Henault continued to approach, and after the officer retreated a lengthy distance, the officer discharged their weapon.”

Henault was declared dead at the scene by County Ambulance.

Sabourin says the investigation is ongoing, and that a report from DA Timothy Shugrue will be issued once it is complete.