© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

St. Clare's pensioners to be made whole, judge rules

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite,
Samantha Simmons
Published December 13, 2025 at 8:21 AM EST
Edward Scharfenberger announced his resignation at a press conference on Monday.
Jesse Taylor
/
WAMC
Edward Scharfenberger announced his resignation at a press conference on in October. Scharfenberger was involved in the mismanagement of pension funds.

A Schenectady County jury has ruled in favor of more than 1,100 former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital, ordering the Catholic Diocese of Albany and other defendants to restore their pensions.

The Friday evening verdict stems from a lawsuit brought by retirees who said church leaders, including former Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, mismanaged the pension fund and violated their fiduciary duties. The jury awarded more than $54 million in restitution, with punitive damages still to be determined.

In a statement, AARP Foundation Vice President of Litigation Louis Lopez, who helped represent the pensioners, said the decision holds the Diocese and its leadership accountable for betraying workers’ trust.

Lopez said the foundation’s focus now is ensuring the pensioners receive their benefits as quickly and fairly as possible.

In a statement, the diocese says they’re aware of the hurt faced by the pensioners and are ready to support them.

Before the verdict was handed down Friday, Mark O'Connell, the diocese's newly installed bishop, said if the church is found liable, "then we will do what we can to make amends." 
Tags
News Bishop Mark O'ConnellBishop Edward ScharfenbergerSt. Clare's HospitalPension Shortfall
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content