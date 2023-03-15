Albany Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy

Facing numerous lawsuits over clergy abuse – including many under New York’s Child Victims Act – the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has filed for bankruptcy protection. In a video message Wednesday, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger says the Chapter 11 filing was a very difficult decision.

“Diocesan resources are limited,” Scharfenberger said. “Even though mediation was not moving forward, we have separately resolved and settled more than 50 of the 400-plus cases. We don't have the resources to settle anymore. The Chapter 11 filing means legal actions against the diocese will pause allowing time to develop a reorganization plan that will determine available assets. Those assets will be used to negotiate reasonable settlements with all who still have pending CVA cases.”

The Child Victims Act allowed victims of abuse to sue their alleged abusers – including institutions like churches – even if the alleged crimes took place decades ago.

A number of other dioceses in New York have declared bankruptcy. A leading firm involved in lawsuits against the Diocese, Jeff Anderson & Associates, dismissed the effort as a “spineless” legal maneuver.

“We urge everyone to see the Diocese’s strategy for what it is: chicanery designed to perpetuate a $600 million corporation’s pattern of decadence, deception, and denial,” said Jeff Anderson.

The Diocese says the bankruptcy filing will also put a hold on the lawsuits involving the St. Clare’s pensioners. More than 1,100 people who worked at the former hospital in Schenectady lost some or all of their retirement savings when the St. Clare's pension fund dried up in 2019 following a move to drop the fund's federal pension insurance protection in the 1990s. In 2019 a group of advocates filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany seeking damages for the pensioners. Scharfenberger says the St. Clare’s matter was not the reason for the bankruptcy filing.

“While questions remain as to how the pension failed, I want to walk with you as well, if you will allow me to,” the bishop said. “The diocese does not have the means to restore the pension. But I do care. I want to listen to your stories if you are willing to share.”