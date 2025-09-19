Trial date set for St. Clare's pensioners

St. Clare’s pensioners move closer toward having their day in court. A pre-trial conference was held at the Schenectady County Courthouse Friday.

Attorneys for both sides, the pensioners and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, conferenced with State Supreme Court Judge Vincent Versaci Friday, discussing how the case will be presented. They hammered out pre-trial scheduling for filing motions, documents and other materials.

Versaci noted that jurors need to be selected and jury instructions developed. The proceedings may be livestreamed to a second courtroom set up to handle an anticipated spectator overflow, as the case has to do with more than 1,100 healthcare professionals employed at St. Clare’s Hospital who lost some or all of their retirement savings when the hospital's pension fund dried up in 2019.

The trial is set to run November 3rd through December 20th

