2025 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival to feature Dawning Holmes, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, jazz prodigies, and local talent

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:01 PM EDT
North Street in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
North Street in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The 19th annual Pittsfield, Massachusetts CityJazz Festival kicks off in the heart of Berkshire County’s largest community tonight.

 Berkshires Jazz President Ed Bride says the long-running celebration will fill Pittsfield with jazz with eight events.

“Between April 24th and May 4th, we have two jazz brunches, a jazz prodigy concert, a young artist who's coming up for the first time in the Berkshires, 17 year old Esteban Ruiz," he told WAMC. "We have two headline concerts: One featuring an amazing vocalist named Dawning Holmes who will be playing at the St. Germain stage of Barrington Stage, [and] the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra."

Dawning Holmes performs May 2nd, followed by The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra the next night.

The festival also includes “An Evening with Ben Kohn,” described as “the preeminent keyboard artist in the region,” Saturday night at Wander Berkshires.

It begins with an open jam session at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge tonight at 7.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
