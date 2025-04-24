2025 Pittsfield CityJazz Festival to feature Dawning Holmes, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, jazz prodigies, and local talent

Berkshires Jazz President Ed Bride says the long-running celebration will fill Pittsfield with jazz with eight events.

“Between April 24th and May 4th, we have two jazz brunches, a jazz prodigy concert, a young artist who's coming up for the first time in the Berkshires, 17 year old Esteban Ruiz," he told WAMC. "We have two headline concerts: One featuring an amazing vocalist named Dawning Holmes who will be playing at the St. Germain stage of Barrington Stage, [and] the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra."

Dawning Holmes performs May 2nd, followed by The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra the next night.

The festival also includes “An Evening with Ben Kohn,” described as “the preeminent keyboard artist in the region,” Saturday night at Wander Berkshires.

It begins with an open jam session at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge tonight at 7.