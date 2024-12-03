© 2024
NYRA expanding Saratoga Race Course dates again

Published December 3, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST
Luis Saez reacts after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Dornoch (6), Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson/AP
AP
The New York Racing Association is adding dates to the Saratoga Race Course schedule for the second straight year.

Announcing its 2025 schedule today, NYRA says The Spa will now open for five days in June to host the Belmont Stakes beginning June 4.

That’s an additional racing day from this year’s running of the third leg of the Triple Crown. The Belmont is being run upstate on June 7 while Belmont Park undergoes a nearly $1 billion renovation.

In addition, the track will open for a four-day racing festival July 3rd around Independence Day — another event typically held at Belmont Park. All of those extra dates come before the traditional 40-day meet at Saratoga begins July 10.

The summer meet runs through Labor Day on September 1.
