Fans return to Saratoga Race Course for the summer meet

A month after a sold-out Belmont Stakes gave Saratoga Race Course its earliest start last month, the crowds returned today for opening day of the regular 40-day meet.

It’s the second opening day of the summer at Saratoga Race Course — four weeks ago the Belmont Stakes was held in the Spa while its downstate home undergoes renovations.

The gates opened at 7 for people to rush in to reserve tables in the backyard.

“There’s another horse coming,” said Simon Santoni.

“Here comes some more, what do we say? We say ‘good morning,’” said Mary Beth Santoni.

“Good morning,” said Simon.

Mary Beth Santoni and her 2-year-old grandson Simon didn’t camp out overnight to get a good table, but they are at the track well before the first race to wave to the horses.

“We have been waiting to come to the track, haven’t we? Simon has been wanting to see the horses,” said Mary Beth. “So, we had to get up early to get here didn’t we?”

Mom Emily Santoni say they timed the family trip to Saratoga Springs perfectly.

“Yeah this is a highlight for me because Greg, my husband, is from Saratoga. And bringing the kids, we’re from Texas so getting out of the hurricane and coming up here to Saratoga is already a nice treat, but being up here for opening day is amazing,” said Emily Santoni.

As the gates open back up, Katie Hayes and Carol Manzi are among the first in. They come to town every summer for the ballet, but stay for the races where they can wear their matching beige track hats.

“I bought these hats a couple years ago and came here and said, ‘I’m not going to spend $200 on a hat. And then looked at all the hats and this hat spoke to me and I bought the hat for $200,” said Hayes.

“And I bought a hat and we came here with both my daughters and I bought them hats. And that was probably at least 10 years ago, that was a long time ago,” said Manzi.

“And it was pretty pricey but they’re worth it, and I wear it every year to Saratoga,” said Hayes.

Terry Nardone and his wife have been coming to the track since the 1970s. He says the venue that dates to the Civil War has undergone some changes.

“There are numerous things that they’ve done and moved different people for traffic patterns. Everything is for sale now, it’s a little bit different. Over there is where myself and my wife like to sit over by the paddock where everybody knows each other for some reason,” said Nardone.

It’s a relatively tame morning, but, after the packed Belmont weekend local Drew Guillaume doesn’t mind.

“Yeah I mean as far as vendors, betting windows, everything like that I’d say the lines were reasonable, it was mainly the bathrooms. I mean we’re talking a 20-minute wait which is something I’ve never seen before here,” said Guillaume.

The track’s 50,000 fan capacity was easily met on Belmont Day, and New York Racing Association officials have said they are looking to add additional facilities when the Test of the Champion is returns in 2025.

Tyler Laramee turned 21 last week and is here with his mom Laura.

“So we decided to come for opening day and spend the afternoon here. Hopefully spending his money and not mine,” said Laura Laramee.

“Vibes are good here, opening day, there’s a lot of people out here. First race, first win, so you can’t complain about that. Hopefully we keep that going throughout the day and leave outta here with a lot of money,” said Tyler Laramee. “That’s the hope, right?”

Racing continues at Saratoga Race Course through Labor Day.