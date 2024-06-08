At 17-1, Dornoch wins first Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Race Course history

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners showed up for the first Belmont Stakes ever held at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. But a longshot stole the show.

The hordes are used to packing the clubhouse and picnic area during the 40-day racing meet at the Spa that begins in July. But with Belmont Park undergoing renovations, the third leg of the Triple Crown is being run upstate for two years — and a crowd capped at 50,000 was eager to take in the history.

At a mile and a quarter instead of the usual mile-and-a-half Test of the Champion, the Belmont attracted the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners, Mystik Dan and Seize the Grey. But in the end, 17-to-1 Dornoch got to the wire first in the field of 10, winning by less than a length.

Julia Nikhinson/AP / AP Luis Saez reacts after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Dornoch (6), Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Trainer Danny Gargan notched his first Belmont Stakes victory.

“It’s just a blessing that they had it here, the crowd was wonderful today, there was so many people,” he said. “It was a beautiful day. It’s a great day for racing.”

Dornoch’s owners include retired Major League Baseball star Jayson Werth, who celebrated in the winner’s circle.

“Horse racing is the most underrated sport in the world.” -Jayson Werth pic.twitter.com/5jn9taQw9b — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2024

“When you’re sitting in the dugout and you’re in a tight game, a big game and you got guys on base, and someone hits a double in the gap, and you’re cheering on your guy who’s trying to score from first, that’s kind of what it’s like,” he said. “But it’s like 2 minutes, not 10 seconds or 4 seconds, or whatever. So you just lose your mind, really. It’s a crazy sport.”

Favorite Sierra Leone finished third. The four-day Belmont Stakes festival concludes Sunday. The regular Saratoga meet under the usual ground rules — outside alcohol and re-entry were not permitted for the Belmont — begins July 11.

NYRA said all-sources handle was more than $125 million, a record for a non-Triple Crown year.