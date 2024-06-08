© 2024
At 17-1, Dornoch wins first Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Race Course history

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published June 8, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
Luis Saez reacts after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Dornoch (6), Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson/AP
/
AP
Luis Saez reacts after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Dornoch (6), Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Trainer Danny Gargan notched his first Belmont Stakes victory.

“It’s just a blessing that they had it here, the crowd was wonderful today, there was so many people,” he said. “It was a beautiful day. It’s a great day for racing.” 

Dornoch’s owners include retired Major League Baseball star Jayson Werth, who celebrated in the winner’s circle.

“When you’re sitting in the dugout and you’re in a tight game, a big game and you got guys on base, and someone hits a double in the gap, and you’re cheering on your guy who’s trying to score from first, that’s kind of what it’s like,” he said. “But it’s like 2 minutes, not 10 seconds or 4 seconds, or whatever. So you just lose your mind, really. It’s a crazy sport.” 

Favorite Sierra Leone finished third. The four-day Belmont Stakes festival concludes Sunday. The regular Saratoga meet under the usual ground rules — outside alcohol and re-entry were not permitted for the Belmont — begins July 11. 

NYRA said all-sources handle was more than $125 million, a record for a non-Triple Crown year. 
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
