Saratoga Race Course readied for the second time this summer ahead of typical meet

Saratoga Springs is welcoming racing fans for the second time this summer as the regular 40-day meet begins Thursday.

Weeks after the first running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, the regular 40-day meet is here.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says local leaders used the four-day Belmont festival, which packed more than 120,000 racing fans into the track, as a way to promote the regular summer meet.

“Our hope is that that’s going to drive up both attendance at the track and occupancy at our hotels. And if those two things happen the businesses here will love us, even though they had to work four extra days to make a little more money,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus says there’s no indication of a diminished opening day after the Triple Crown teaser.

“So, those folks that normally do family gatherings and meet here with friends and bring coolers and food and drinks inside didn’t—because of the policies, because of the ticket pricing and that stuff—didn’t do that. So, our expectation is they’re all coming back for this meet. And hopefully some of the folks who saw us on television or online during the Belmont Stakes festival decide to try Saratoga out,” said Shimkus.

New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna says Saratoga Race Course can rely on its regulars.

“Yeah, we’ve never felt like people get their fill of Saratoga. It is a place that, fortunately, people support in record breaking numbers year after year. And certainly, when it comes to the summer meet, some of the neighbor fans are here not one or two or even three times, but 10, 12, 15 days. An hour or two here on a Friday evening, a full Saturday,” said McKenna.

McKenna says hosting the Belmont while its regular downstate home undergoes renovations didn’t disrupt track staff.

“The shift of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival up here to Saratoga in early June means this facility has been ready to go since then, which is fantastic,” said McKenna.

Celeste Susany has sold her art at the track for more than two decades. Weather forecasts for Thursday show rain, but Susany doesn’t think that will matter.

“I actually think the Belmont injected some enthusiasm—I think more people will come because of that. There was so much advertising for it, the town was on fire. I think people just want to come out now and have fun. No other racetrack is like this. There isn’t a racetrack in the country that has picnic tables that you can bring picnics and your own alcohol. There isn’t,” said Susany.

Heidi Owen West owns three businesses along Broadway and notes even the past few weeks without the racing crowd have been strong.

“It really has been quite busy. I wasn’t sure how it was going to play out between Belmont and the Saratoga season. Of course, there’s a lot going on, a lot of great shows, a lot of great concerts. But I think seeing Saratoga on the national stage and what an amazing place it is, not just the track but the entire city, I think has kind of shown people what we have to offer, and I’m expecting to have a really busy Saratoga season as well,” said West.

Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Coll says the prep work city first responders did in June means they’re more than ready for the regular season.

“The overall comprehensive plan will be consistent with the Belmont. We did a lot of preparation for that including training exercises with our state, local, and county partners. We did presentations to the community. And we’re going to be consistent and continue with our comprehensive plan. Our fire engine will be at the track the entire meet, staffed with our firefighters and EMS services there as well,” said Coll.

Gates open at 11 Thursday with the first race of the season at 1:10. After opening week, racing is held Wednesdays through Sundays through Labor Day.