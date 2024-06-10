156th running of the Belmont Stakes breaks records at Saratoga Race Course

After months of preparation and anticipation, the Belmont Stakes was held in Saratoga Springs for the first time Saturday, marking a record weekend for the sport.

Fans ready to enter Saratoga Race Course stretch up and down Union Avenue — they’ve been waiting in line for hours to secure a good seat for The Test of the Champion.

Kevin Neacy comes to the track every summer. He’d never been in line so early — around 3 a.m. He sprinted through the gates to reserve three tables for more than a dozen friends.

“We do this every year, it’s just this year's the Belmont, so we had a little more pressure on the line. But the way we do it, everybody's has shares of the load. We got someone who got us the tickets at 12-o-clock at night. We have somebody that's trying to work a way drinks in here. I'm in charge of the tables, then we've got the dad who knows all the horses, and the guy bringing cigars, so we hook ourselves up,” said Neacy.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC Crowds watching the races from the paddock at Saratoga Race Course

Locals Jonah Kim and his three friends swiftly claimed a dozen tables throughout the paddock. But the young entrepreneurs have no plans to use them.

“I’m probably going to sell it, see how much we can get for it, maybe $800 range, people are willing to pay a good amount for these tables. We’re supplying them with a table for their needs, it gets tiring standing you know. This is a perfect place to sit," said Kim.

Peg Bockelmann is a familiar face at the track and a skeptic about arriving so early for the feature race during the four-day festival.

“No! It was a little after 8-o’clock this morning. I’m looking over and people are saying, ‘I’ve been here since midnight,’ and I’m thinking, you could be here and standing where I am. But they don’t know,” said Bockelmann.

Jeff Cimmerer and friends came from Buffalo for the big day.

“After being at the Kentucky Derby we really were inspired with all of the creativity, so we sat down as a triad, had a few bourbons and worked it out, and some cigars too,” said Cimmerer.

He says their matching American flag attire was an obvious choice.

“It’s fourth of July coming up. If this isn’t America and if this isn’t summer time coming, I don’t know what is,” said Crimmerer.

Some people bet on the names or colors of the horses. Others lean on tip sheets hawked at all entrances. Tim and Nicole Albertson have developed their own winning strategy.

“I bet based on a number of facts. Speed of the race, their past workouts, their past race history, I look at a lot of stats,” said Tim Albertson.

“So I just listen to him and then I write it down and then when he bets and I see what he bets, he missed some of those numbers so I got bet it. I’ve got his back. And then I win,” said Nicole Albertson.

Tim and Tara January made the journey from Boston. She’s wearing a hat covered in roses, a white picket fence, and a large stuffed horse head—it even lights up.

“Well, I’m just excited to be here. I have to shout out to my girlfriend Tracy for making this hat for me. It’s kind of created some attention, which not too bad, just looking forward to the races,” said Tara January.

“There’s nothing better than the Saratoga experience and to bring the Belmont here is going to be tremendous. We’re loving every minute of it,” said Tim January.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC Tim and Tara January came to Saratoga Springs from Boston to attend the historic running of The Test of the Champion in Saratoga Springs

While the Januarys can’t guarantee their wagers, they say it’s a sure bet they’ll be coming back to The Spa soon.

“After this experience, I guarantee you I’ll be here again next year. This is the best, the people are the greatest. It may be a little cloudy out here today, but we’re going to make the best of it,” said Tim January.

“Yeah I mean, he loves the races, I just come to people-watch,” added Tara January.

Spotty weather kept the crowds lower than anticipated for the first two days of the festival.

But today is a different story—Saratoga Race Course’s 50,000 fan limit is easily met as attendees pack the track. By the time the Belmont is run the sun is shining without an inch of space to spare.

With 17-to-1 odds, Dornoch beats Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness champ Seize the Grey, plus seven others.

While Dornoch’s team celebrated the $1.2 million payout in the winner’s circle, Joe Scoville collected his own winnings.

“So, here’s what I learned today; I’m a novice better, my brother’s a capper. He won early, and I was getting beat down. But I said to myself, ‘he might be up a couple bucks, but lose early, win late.’ I’m telling you right now. And we got two more races. We’re about to beat the bricks off this place, and we’ll see you downtown later,” said Joe.

According to the New York Racing Association, all-sources handle exceeded $125 million, a record for a non-Triple Crown weekend. The Belmont returns in 2025 while its downstate home is renovated. The regular 40-day Saratoga meet begins July 11th.