Albany Airport shows off latest upgrades after leadership turmoil

Albany International Airport leaders showed off some renovations Tuesday as the facility’s multimillion dollar makeover continues. WAMC's

Acting CEO Peter Stuto and Assemblymember Phil Steck led a tour of the upgrades, weeks after the airport was embroiled in a leadership shakeup.

Stuto says improvements made on behalf of the traveling public over the last five weeks have been in response to concerns about construction, in an effort to visitors quickly and comfortably navigate the facility.

“A lot of the things that we did were on the curb," said Stuto. "We have put up new signage. We have widened the road from two lanes to three lanes, so that we can always have a passing lane, not a parking lane. And we've extended on the ticketing side, we are in the midst of extending the drop off location to go along the south garage so that we can relieve congestion along the passenger drop off at ticketing. We're doing a similar thing at baggage claim, which is at the far end of the roadway. We're in the process of opening up the commercial lane, which will allow the shuttles to go off, veer to the left there, and park there, and it'll take them out of the mainstream traffic. The traffic should be able to go through a bit easier at that point. And we're also extending the area where somebody could pick up a passenger after they grab their bags upon arrival. We've extended that along in a westward direction so that more cars can park there as well.”

Steck, a Democrat from the 110th district, says changes aiming to enhance traffic flow and efficiency support the airport's reputation for accessibility. He envisions the airport becoming a top-tier facility for the Capital Region.

“What I'm really impressed by is the attention of the leadership to the convenience of the customers, because I obviously have used this airport, and the last time I came, it was a mess down there with all the traffic. You couldn't find where to walk to get around the construction. That has all changed. And also we get a good sense of where this project is going in the future. This is going to be an incredible first class airport for the Capital Region, and we are very fortunate that our airport is actually right in town. It's very convenient for everyone,” Steck said.

Stuto says there are "five phases of improvements" and sections of the terminal will receive "grand openings" on a staggered basis when work is completed, as opposed to waiting for a larger celebration.

“Part of the first phase is to paint the baggage claim area. And we're also doing part of the terminal A project, which is going to have a children's play area and an area with sensory people, with sensory children with sensory issues, they can enjoy that area with their with their family, without being disturbed,” said Stuto.

Also on tap: a new business center, ticket counter updates and reconfigured security checkpoints.

Stuto, named Acting CEO in early September, says the airport is "on track" amid negative publicity over the ouster of former CEO Phil Calderone.

The Times Union reported Calderone was being pushed out so fourth-term Albany County Executive Dan McCoy could take over. McCoy later denied interest in the post. Calderone’s five-year contract was due to expire on December 1st, but the board fired the former McCoy deputy for cause. Stuto was later named to head the airport for the time being.

Stuto advises fliers to get to airport at least two hours before scheduled departure while work continues on the expansion project.

Construction is expected to be finished by August 2026.