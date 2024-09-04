Albany County Airport Authority Board terminates CEO, names acting leader

After weeks of uncertainty over the fate of the CEO of the Albany International Airport, a new leader will serve in the role.

The Albany County Airport Authority Board Wednesday announced it has terminated CEO Phil Calderone.

The Board said members voted unanimously to relieve Calderone of his duties, effective immediately. The Board had previously said it would not renew Calderone’s contract, which expires December 1st.

In explaining its decision to terminate Calderone early, the Board claimed Calderone on three occasions “directed an employee of an Authority contractor to issue media statements counter to statements of the Authority Board.”

The Board says Calderone “through his agents worked proactively to put enormous external pressure on the Authority Board and our legally allowable decision-making.”

Albany County Airport Authority General Counsel Peter Stuto has been named Acting CEO.

The Board says it will conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Former Albany International Airport CEO John O’Donnell will serve as Chief Operating Officer and will oversee construction projects, including a $100 million renovation.

Wednesday’s announcement comes weeks after the Albany Times Union first reported that Calderone’s exit in December was part of a plan to pave way for Albany County Executive Dan McCoy to take the job.

Calderone is a former Deputy County Executive under McCoy. McCoy, a fourth-term Democrat, has said he plans to remain in his role.

