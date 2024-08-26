Amid CEO firing controversy, Albany County Legislature’s Mass Transit Committee will review airport’s capital plan Wednesday

The Albany County Legislature is taking action as controversy continues over the decision to fire Albany International Airport CEO Phil Calderone.

Phil Calderone was told his five-year contract would not be renewed when it expires December 1st, reportedly as part of a ploy by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy to take over the job. McCoy ruled that out last week and the Times Union, which broke the story of McCoy’s interest, reports Calderone has written to the board asking for his contract to be extended given the developments. Calderone is a former deputy county executive under McCoy, a fourth-term Democrat.

Republican Mark Grimm represents the 28th district on the County Legislature.

"Is it possible that the board can reverse its decision? That's a question, that's a fair question, especially since Calderone, who's, you know, he's really been kind of harmed by this, he's willing to say, because I'm sure he feels like he wants to finish the job," Grimm said. "So that's a possibility that they could reverse their decision. But what has placed so much suspicion on this are the allegations, and they're pretty strong, that Dan McCoy actually wanted this job, $227,000 a year, job itself."

Grimm is among a bi-partisan group of 16 legislators who've signed a letter calling on the board to retain Calderone. The legislature's oversight includes approving members to the Albany County Airport Authority Board and the airport capital plan.

6th district legislator Sam Fein, a Democrat, says the Mass Transit Committee plans to meet with airport officials Wednesday. Fein also signed the letter.

"The meeting is set up to discuss the capital plan," Fein said, "but the vice chair of the Albany County Airport Authority Board will be joining us, and I'm sure a lot of us are going to try to get some answers on what's going on here, and a lot of us are concerned about the lack of transparency around this decision not to renew Phil Calderone's contract, and we have concerns."



Fein says the legislators’ call for answers comes midway through a $100 million dollar renovation of the airport.

The letter comes on the heels of another to the board from Democratic state Assemblymembers Phil Steck, Pat Fahy and John McDonald that also raises concerns about transparency.

Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham has said the panel is not interested in micro-managing the issue since it has no oversight over Calderone's contract.

Fellow-Democrat Andrew Joyce represents the 9th district and is the body’s previous chair.

"If Mr. Calderone had done a bad job as airport CEO, and there had been on the record, reported, whether it be a mistake or something, there must have been an indication along the way through his initial tenure as airport CEO, if there had been mistakes happening, and that would have been documented, and there would have been a communication between the CEO and the board, but that didn't happen. You know, when you have an effective leader, as we have in Mr. Calderone, that's something that should be free of politics. That should be free of manipulation. And you know, for my from my perspective, it was a major surprise as a legislator and you know all the growth that had gone on at the airport over the years, both now and during my time as chair, and we are owed an explanation. And for us to be told that, you know, we can't meddle in their affairs, or it's a micromanaging issue, I completely and totally disagree," said Joyce.

The legislators’ letter adds "We understand that board members may no longer be comfortable with Mr. Calderone and feel that they can no longer work with him after recent events; perhaps those members should consider removing their name from consideration for another term on the board."

A new round of requests for comment to Calderone, the airport board and County Executive McCoy were unanswered Monday.