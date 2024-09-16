At Port of Coeymans, offshore wind industry work is booming

The Port of Coeymans is a hub of activity connected with the wind power industry.

The Capital Region’s involvement in wind turbine manufacturing is still in its infancy, with a promise of thousands of jobs and considerable economic impact to be realized.

Chris Johnson, Vice President Offshore Wind with contractor Riggs Distler, spoke Thursday during a media tour at the port in southern Albany County, showcasing progress of construction work there.

“The work we're performing includes the serial construction of advanced foundation components, which, if you look around this is what advanced foundation components are. We're executing external working platforms, anode cages, monopile doors and internal working platforms. These pieces are all critical for the offshore wind foundations that will be erected off the shores of Long Island's Montauk point and are being built right here by Riggs Distler as part of our onshore construction activities, “ Johnson said.

Those activities support Sunrise Wind, a 924-megawatt MW offshore wind farm being built roughly 30 miles off the coast of Long Island, expected to be fully operational in 2026. Ground was broken for the project in July. Officials say once online, Sunrise Wind will represent the largest infusion of renewable offshore wind energy from a single project in U.S. history.

Dave Lucas / WAMC Construction Manager Chuck Carter led a tour of the Port of Coeymans manufacturing site.





Construction Manager Chuck Carter led a tour of the manufacturing site. "So the rebar would come in from a New York supplier. It's pre bent before it gets site. Iron workers would put it all together in this in this rebar fixture. From there, the large crane would come over pick it. It's about 24,000 pounds of rebar, it would pick it and install it in the form,” said Carter.

Platforms comprising "advanced foundation components" of the wind turbines are in various stages of nearing the end of completion to be shipped down the Hudson.

“All 84 positions for Sunrise Wind are here," Carter said. "They're all casted. That's why the camping yard is pretty much demobilized. So we were doing two a week, and we have a really good schedule here because of that. “

Carter says half of the advanced foundation components have been completed for Ørsted, the largest energy company in Denmark, which runs the Sunrise project.

Mike Lyons, president of the Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council, tipped his hat to unionized workers tasked with assembling the components.

"When we talk about hundreds of union jobs sunrise wind is creating, that's not just a number, that's hundreds of New Yorkers who are excited to be a part of this historic project, and that's why we're all here today, not just to celebrate the incredible tradesmen and women building our clean energy future, but also to reiterate our commitment to growing this important local industry," said Lyons.

In January 2021, officials celebrated the selection of the upriver Port of Albany as the first offshore wind tower manufacturing site in the United States, a $357 million dollar project to manufacture 150 offshore wind towers annually.

The project dealt with pandemic related supply-chain issues, inflation and rising construction costs.

It also led to outcry over tree-cutting on 80 acres known as Beacon Island.

Responding to a request for comment, officials tell WAMC in an email that the port is pressing on with its mission to develop a wind manufacturing facility. "After more than five years of navigating the permitting process of more than 30 involved/interested agencies at the town, city, county, state, and federal levels, the Port of Albany is the largest fully permitted Port site for offshore wind tower manufacturing in the Northeast. The Port of Albany Expansion Project is wrapping up the last phase of construction toward pad-ready status, which includes the fulfillment of a landfill reclamation component. Construction of the heavy-capacity bridge across the Normanskill Creek is progressing with steel beams in place, and utility, substation, and roadway work is underway."