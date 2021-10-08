Major wind project celebrated at Port of Coeymans

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin was on hand to celebrate an off-shore project involving the Port of Coeymans in Albany County Friday.

Benjamin, a Democrat, says the Sunrise Wind project, to be located off Montauk Point, with Ørsted and Eversource is the largest single offshore wind supply chain contract the state has awarded yet.

"$86 million, that will create great jobs in New York State: 230 jobs for the western region and also for the Capital Region," Benjamin said.

The project was first announced in 2019. NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris.

"New York have now has five offshore wind projects in active development, the largest offshore wind pipeline in the nation, representing nearly 50% of the capacity needed to meet New York's nation's leading offshore wind goal of 9000 megawatts by 2035," she said.

