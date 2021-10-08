© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Major wind project celebrated at Port of Coeymans

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ashley Hupfl
Published October 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
LG Brian Benjamin and other officials
Ashley Hupfl
/
Ashley Hupfl
Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and other officials gather in Albany County Friday

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin was on hand to celebrate an off-shore project involving the Port of Coeymans in Albany County Friday.

Benjamin, a Democrat, says the Sunrise Wind project, to be located off Montauk Point, with Ørsted and Eversource is the largest single offshore wind supply chain contract the state has awarded yet.

"$86 million, that will create great jobs in New York State: 230 jobs for the western region and also for the Capital Region," Benjamin said.

The project was first announced in 2019. NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris.

"New York have now has five offshore wind projects in active development, the largest offshore wind pipeline in the nation, representing nearly 50% of the capacity needed to meet New York's nation's leading offshore wind goal of 9000 megawatts by 2035," she said.

Tags

NewsAshley Hupfl
Ashley Hupfl
See stories by Ashley Hupfl