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The offshore Revolution Wind project, located off the coast of Rhode Island, is nearing completion after nearly three years of work. The project is 95% complete, with 61 out of 65 turbines fully installed.
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An energy roundtable in Plattsburgh, New York, Friday brought together labor, utility and conservationists to discuss energy needs in the North Country
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The Port of Coeymans is a hub of activity connected with the wind power industry.
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The Burlington, Vermont Electric Department is partnering with a Massachusetts company to pilot a new type of wind turbine.
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Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
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In an effort to cement its presence in the renewable energy market, General Electric is employing cloud computing and holographic technology to advance…
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During a visit to a wind turbine testing center in Massachusetts Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the country and the world need to…
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The Connecticut Supreme Court has sided with a state agency regulating wind energy, rejecting a challenge by opponents of a wind power project.In a…
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Voters in the town of Peru, Massachusetts narrowly approved a bylaw banning industrial wind projects at a recent town meeting.The bylaw prohibits the…
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Nearly 100 Berkshire residents turned out in Pittsfield Monday night to voice their disapproval of industrial wind farms in their backyards.The public…