Pittsfield officials say West Nile Virus detected in mosquito testing, no human cases yet; spraying won’t restart

Massachusetts has recorded over 90 cases of Triple-E so far this year, largely in the eastern portion of the state, and around 300 of West Nile Virus across the commonwealth. So far, four humans have tested positive for Triple-E and 10 for West Nile Virus.

Last week, Berkshire County’s largest community announced that it had detected West Nile at two testing locations.

“Right now, we've only identified West Nile Virus in the mosquitoes. We have not had any human cases here in Pittsfield. So, pretty much, people that are vulnerable, they just need to be aware and take measures to make be extra cautious of it," said City of Pittsfield Health Department Director Andy Cambi. “So, we've had the one near the Pittsfield cemetery, and then one that we had in the area of the Pittsfield airport, and then Berkshire Ave, so we've been notifying them to take those precautions, to alert that there has been a positive result and that they need to take accountability to make sure that they can do what they can to avoid mosquito bites.”

Cambi says the city has issued notices to all residents within a one-mile radius of the positive test locations.

While statewide West Nile Virus risk levels have risen to “high” in parts of Eastern Massachusetts, it remains “moderate” in the Berkshires.

“There's a constant communication with the state as far as what's going on throughout the multiple communities," Cambi told WAMC. "So, we kind of take a look at what's going on in the eastern part of state with the Triple-E cases, they've had some West Nile Virus human cases, so pretty much making sure that our messaging aligns with them, which is still the same- Take the precautions, do the best that you can to avoid mosquito bites.”

Triple-E risk has risen to “critical” in a portion of Worcester County, but is designated as “remote” for Berkshire County. Cambi says Pittsfield is doing its best to protect residents.

“We are out here constantly behind the scenes, surveying the mosquito activity, and once we get a positive, we do our best to notify the public, and once they get that message, if they have any questions as far as having inspection done on their property or with the cautions, that we tell them," he explained. "They can always ask us. But again, it's just to avoid those mosquito bites by applying that insect repellent if they feel need, mosquito proofing your home, and just protecting everything they can in that area with the home, as far as screens.”

Pittsfield’s city council voted to opt out of a controversial mosquito spraying program in 2021 over community concerns around the environmental and public health impact of the chemicals. Cambi says that while the city reviews its mosquito control plan on a yearly basis, there is no plan to return to spraying at this time.

“Right now, we'll discuss it in the spring of what we- We'll evaluate what happened this past year, and then have those discussions,” he told WAMC.

As the warm summer months come a close, the end of mosquito season is in sight.

“Once we have that first frost, that's good for us, because that's when that activity dies down," said Cambi. "We've had- The peak season is towards the middle of August. Towards the end of August and September, as the colder temperatures in the evening start, it helps with those mosquitoes’ population to die out.”

In 2023, Massachusetts reported six human cases of West Nile Virus. There were no animal cases of the disease last summer, and none have been reported in 2024 so far.