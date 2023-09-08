© 2023
Massachusetts confirms two instances of West Nile Virus found in weekly Pittsfield mosquito testing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
A stone building with a colonnade lit by lights sits in front of a brick churck and a street lamp
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts says two positive tests for West Nile Virus have been detected through a state-run weekly mosquito testing program.

Director of Public Health Andy Cambi says the samples come from the vicinity of the city’s airport and the Pittsfield Cemetery, and offered suggestions for how residents can best protect themselves from the disease:

“They should be wearing repellent and addressing anything within their dwelling as far as window screens, having those stagnant waters resolved," Cambi told WAMC. "Because stagnant water is what creates mosquito breeding habitats. So, addressing those and just being cautious about it.”

Pittsfield, whose city council recently re-affirmed a 2021 decision to opt out of a mosquito spraying program over environmental concerns, has a moderate West Nile Virus risk level on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s WNV Risk Map.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
