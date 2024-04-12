Pittsfield to hold public meeting on controversial mosquito spraying program

Citing environmental and safety concerns, the Pittsfield city council re-affirmed its decision to reject the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project’s spraying in August 2023. During last year’s election, the decision to abandon the spraying was debated by city councilors like at-large representative Kathy Amuso.

“When we say we want a thriving Pittsfield and a place where we can enjoy our homes, people were not enjoying their homes because of the mosquitoes, and many people were already paying privately to get their homes sprayed," she said. "So, I would have voted to spray.”

The forum will take place at the Berkshire Athenaeum on April 29th.