© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pittsfield to hold public meeting on controversial mosquito spraying program

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:51 PM EDT
Fernando da Rosa
/
Wikipedia

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a community forum on a controversial mosquito spraying program it opted out of in 2021.

Citing environmental and safety concerns, the Pittsfield city council re-affirmed its decision to reject the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project’s spraying in August 2023. During last year’s election, the decision to abandon the spraying was debated by city councilors like at-large representative Kathy Amuso.

“When we say we want a thriving Pittsfield and a place where we can enjoy our homes, people were not enjoying their homes because of the mosquitoes, and many people were already paying privately to get their homes sprayed," she said. "So, I would have voted to spray.”

The forum will take place at the Berkshire Athenaeum on April 29th.
Tags
News pittsfieldBerkshire County Mosquito Control ProjectMosquitos
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More