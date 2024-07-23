Reactions continue as Vice President Harris moves towards securing Democratic presidential nomination

Democratic leaders and people around the country continue to respond to Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential campaign with endorsements growing for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley continues our look at regional reaction to the political shakeup.

On Tuesday afternoon the Democratic leaders of the U.S. House and Senate added their endorsements to the growing chorus. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York praised President Biden for withdrawing and said the party is overflowing with excitement, enthusiasm and unity.

“Democrats are moving forward stronger and more united than ever before. In just the last 36 hours I have seen a surge of enthusiasm from every corner of our party uniting behind Vice President Harris,” said Schumer. “And now begins the next chapter in our quest to make sure Donald Trump does not become president. We see very clearly how nervous the Republicans are about our new nominee. Well, they ain’t seen nothing yet.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries represents New York’s 8th District. He joined Schumer for the announcement.

“Vice President Harris has earned the nomination,” Jeffries said. “She is ready. She is willing. She is able to energetically and emphatically lead America into the future.”

New York 21st District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference Chair, on Tuesday continued her criticisms of the Biden administration and claimed the Democratic Party remains in freefall.

“Make no mistake the American people know that Kamala Harris owns Joe Biden’s catastrophic and failed policies from the inflation crisis to the energy crisis to the crime crisis,” Stefanik said. “And Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s open border czar. By every metric Harris has failed to secure our borders.”

Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders in the general election and recently returned from the Republican National Convention. He says President Biden should now resign and doesn’t consider Harris a threat to the GOP ticket.

“The Republican Party is the party right now that is going to reunite America,” Malloy stated. “President Trump, he is going to be the next president. He’s going to do great things for our country.”

Former Congressman Bill Owens, a Democrat, is Stefanik’s predecessor and a commentator for WAMC. He is pleased that President Biden has stepped aside and expects an enthusiastic Democratic convention that will nominate Harris.

“She seems to be in a position to move into the race authoritatively and I think that’s a very, very good thing,” Owens noted. “I’m hopeful that the polling will show over the next week to two weeks that the race is now tight, hopefully within the margin of error, and if it is I think we have an excellent chance of prevailing.”

Former Vermont Governor, presidential candidate and Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean thinks Biden could have run the country for another four years but would have had trouble beating Donald Trump. He says Harris is the most capable person running for president.

“Kamala will be a terrific candidate and I think she obviously answers the age questions because she’s nearly 20 years younger than the President,” Dean said. “But I’ve never thought that Biden was going to be a drag on the ticket. And I do think it matters who she chooses. There are at least three people who have been talked about who are incredibly capable.”

Harris held her first presidential campaign rally Tuesday in Wisconsin.

