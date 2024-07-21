Northeast leaders react to President Biden's decision to drop reelection bid

Elected officials from across the Northeast are reacting to Sunday’s announcement that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. The move came after dozens of fellow Democrats called on the president to drop his reelection bid following a poor debate against former President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat. “His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

“President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency," U.S. Senator Kristen Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said. "I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more. President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”

"President Joe Biden is an American hero and patriot," Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York's 20th District, said. "In 2020, he unified the country in the monumental task of defeating Donald Trump. As President, his leadership guided us through the COVID-19 pandemic, passed historic infrastructure legislation, took unprecedented action on climate change through the Inflation Reduction Act, and restored America's standing on the world stage. These accomplishments will benefit Americans for generations to come. To defend and advance all which he has fought for, President Biden has now made the selfless decision to pass the torch. The stakes in this election couldn't be higher. We face an existential threat to our democracy from Donald Trump and his allies. Their agenda of undermining our institutions, rolling back fundamental rights, and consolidating power in the Office of the President at the expense of the American people must be stopped at all costs. Make no mistake, Donald Trump and the Republican Party want to take us backwards while Democrats are ready to lay out a bold vision for our future. To meet this moment, we need a candidate who can not only continue to draw awareness to the tremendous accomplishments and the vision President Biden laid for America but also energize voters across the political spectrum and aggressively prosecute the case against Donald Trump. I believe Vice President Kamala Harris is just the person for the job. However the process plays out in the days to come, we must move forward with a unity of purpose and clarity as to the task ahead. Working together, we can continue to build on the historic progress that President Joe Biden brought to this great nation."

"If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign,” said Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District. “The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office. Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world. President Trump will win this November to save America."

"This was the right thing to do for the country. In my race, nothing has changed. Josh Riley has always been one of the strongest supporters of the Biden-Harris agenda and New Yorkers are less safe because of the border crisis they created,” Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro, a Republican from New York’s 19th District, said – referencing his own Democratic challenger in November. “President Biden may not be running, but his failed policies are and voters will hold Josh Riley accountable.”

“Though President Biden and I have not seen eye-to-eye on a number of issues, I recognize his deep commitment to our country, and thank him for his years of service to the nation," said Republican Congressman Lawler of New York's 17th District. "During a career that spanned 5 decades, the President committed himself to trying to better the lives of Americans, and while I disagree with his policy proposals, I appreciate his resolve and his sacrifices.”

“Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did,” Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said. “Few could have risen to the challenge the way Joe Biden has. He has restored our economy, defended our freedoms, and protected democracy at home and abroad. He has led with decency, empathy and brought Americans together. President Biden’s decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Joe Biden has been the most consequential president in the modern era," Congressman Richard Neal, a Democrat who represents Massachusetts' 1st District, said. "In just three and a half years, he transformed the nation from the suffering and stagnancy of the pandemic to putting the people first and powering an economy that is now the envy of the world. The American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPs and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and so many more, will go down as historic pieces of legislation. He rebuilt the world’s strongest economy by investing in the American worker, made unprecedented investments in our nation’s infrastructure and our efforts to tackle the climate crisis, lowered prescription drug prices and health care costs for millions of Americans, enacted the first gun safety law in 30 years, and expanded care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Governing is not easy, but Joe Biden dedicated his life’s work to improving the lives of all Americans and ensuring we live up to our nation’s creed. His success weighs heavily on a grateful nation, and I will forever remain among his biggest fans. Thank you, Mr. President.”

“Today, Joe Biden made a difficult and selfless choice," Democratic Vermont U.S. Senator Peter Welch, who had earlier called on Biden to end his reelection bid, said in a statement Sunday. "He put our democracy and the future of our nation ahead of himself. For this, and for all he has done, Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our time. His agenda, which has unified our party, will be his legacy. His ability to overcome personal tragedy has inspired generations of Americans. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, and restored our democracy. He led us through a pandemic and helped stabilize our economy. He created thousands of jobs, and helped usher in a new era of green energy investments, with Vermonters benefiting from over $2.3 billion in public infrastructure redevelopment. Now we have an existential task at hand: defending the White House from Donald Trump — a felon, a twice-impeached liar, and a man who tried to overturn the results of the last election. There is much at stake. I am confident in our ability to beat Donald Trump. Our party has many capable, proven leaders — Vice President Harris among them. We have a deep bench of leaders who will carry on the Biden legacy and inspire the voters we need to deliver the White House. I express deep gratitude to President Biden for making his difficult decision. As he has done throughout his long career, this decision was made for the benefit of the country. I know Vermonters are indebted to Joe Biden for his lifetime of public service and to strengthening our democracy.”

“Joe Biden is one of the greatest, most consequential presidents in American history," Democratic Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said. "He was the compassionate, courageous leader our country desperately needed during a time of crisis. Over the last four years, he has overseen the passage of immensely impactful laws that will benefit generations of Americans. Joe is a smart, strategic fighter who always – always – looks out for the little guy. I am incredibly grateful for his lifetime of service and his unwavering, steadfast commitment to the future of our nation.”

"Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the most effective, consequential presidents in our nation's history," U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said. "He led us out of a pandemic and rebuilt our economy, creating more jobs than any first term president. He restored our place on the world stage, heroically leading the global response to Russia's war in Ukraine and strengthening NATO. He helped pass legislation to transform our infrastructure, cut prescription drug prices, lower energy costs, and tackle climate change. And of course, because of Joe Biden, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun safety legislation in 30 years. Joe Biden has always put his country first. He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through. A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world changing service and his constant selflessness.”