Political party leaders in Vermont weigh in on new Democratic presidential campaign dynamics

Reaction in Vermont to President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor is following partisan lines.

Monday night the Vermont delegates to the Democratic National Convention met and voted unanimously to support Harris.

Earlier in the day, party Executive Director Jim Dandeneau said President Biden made the correct decision for the country.

“While I’m disappointed that we didn’t have the chance to reelect him, I’m personally tremendously appreciative of him for making that sacrifice,” Dandeneau said. “I can’t imagine that it’s an easy thing to take a look at that information and say okay not me this time. He’s been an amazing president, certainly the best Democratic president of my lifetime going back to the early 80’s when I was born. And I think many would argue convincingly that he was the best Democratic president this country has had since The Great Society, since Johnson.”

Dandeneau adds that Biden’s endorsement of Harris has energized the party.

“She’s very formidable. You know she’s been a really powerful voice on abortion rights, on women’s rights in general and I think that she’s a real problem for the Republicans,” said Dandeneau. “You know we can’t really afford to lose this one and from what I’ve seen in the last 24 hours people are getting excited.”

Vermont Republican Party Chair Paul Dame issued a lengthy statement upon Biden’s withdrawal from the race saying “Democrats have finally caught up to Republicans in coming to the conclusion that President Biden is not fit for a second term” and criticizing Harris’ 2020 campaign for president as “unbelievably terrible.”

“Kamala Harris has all the same negatives that the Biden Administration has but without the experience that Joe Biden has had over the last 42 years,” Dame asserted. “Republicans are running on the issues that are affecting everyday Americans and I think Kamala Harris owns all of those problems to the same degree that Joe Biden did. And perhaps the issue that Republicans have the greatest advantage on regarding the border, Vice President Harris was made the border czar, so she bears just as much if not more responsibility for the problems we’ve had there. So for Democrats to choose Harris, it seems like she’s taking on all the same negatives and not bringing a few of the positives that Biden had.”

The Vermont Progressive Party is a major party in the Green Mountain State and often caucuses with Democrats. Executive Director Josh Wronski says it’s hard to know, based on initial polling data, if Biden made a good decision, adding there are positives and negatives to Harris replacing him.

“You know if Kamala goes out and puts forth a strong message that’s appealing that talks about how we can raise the standard of living, address the child care crisis, address the climate crisis and build excitement for progressive policies I think young people will come out and vote for her and working class people will come out and vote for her,” said Wronski. “But it really depends on the kind of message and priorities that she is going to focus on.”

Wronski contends the situation with President Biden and the attempt on former President Trump’s life highlights the disadvantages of relying on a two-party system.

“This election more than any other is showing just the failure of our traditional two-party electoral system and it’s really problematic for the country the fact that for the entirety of this primary season voters were essentially told time and time again that their choice was Biden or Trump and any other possibility was not going to work,” said Wronski.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat, is endorsing Harris, saying “There is no candidate better equipped to take on Donald Trump and protect our democracy...” He was the first Senator to call on Biden to step aside after June’s poor debate performance.

The Democratic National Convention begins on August 19th in Chicago.

