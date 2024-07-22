Confounding and confusing events 7/22/24

India has been employing ancient technologies to cool homes, office buildings and other structures utilizing vaporization cooling with clay pots. This is apparently an ancient technology that results in cooling of the air and water contained in the clay jars. Obviously, this is an environmentally friendly methodology, and reduces the dependence of the population on electricity which is much less available in parts of India. Maybe we need to go back and take a look at the “simple” methods available, as we may learn something to lessen our costs, and help the environment.

Inflation for June seems to have decreased substantially and is hovering around 3%, that along with the cooling of the labor market may give an incentive in the fall for the Fed to reduce rates. We are in fact hearing rumblings from the Fed that that effect.

It appears that Mr. Trump’s claim that black employment reached its peak under his administration, isn’t true. Not a surprise. The peak was reached under Mr. Biden, as was the labor participation rate which is a statistic used by economists to evaluate the overall health of the economy. The conclusion? Americans did better under Mr. Biden than Mr. Trump, irrespective of what Mr. Trump says.

A Republican official by the name of David Frum says that he has done an analysis, and by every measure the people of the United States are better off under Joe Biden than under Donald Trump, even if they don’t recognize it. It is statistical analysis, and even taking into account inflation, still reaches this conclusion, and cites in his report a “string of statistics” upon which his conclusions are based.

Popular Mechanics reports that all life on earth comes from a single ancestor which is much older than originally thought. The last universal common ancestor (or “LUCA”) is about 4 billion years old, and emerged just as life was beginning in the form of the tinniest bacteria and covers everything including the grandest of blue whales. The LUCA likely emerged on earth within 600 million years after the planet’s formation. The timelines involved are virtually incomprehensible, and the impact of the LUCA is equally so. As scientists keep going deeper and deeper into our history we learn more and more interesting things.

The Pentagon apparently engaged in a disinformation campaign in an attempt to reduce the numbers of South Asians who accepted the Chinese COVID vaccine. The Washington Post was critical of this type of clandestine operation. I support it, as the Chinese need to know it’s a two-way street.

A master class in marketing, within days of the attempted assassination, Mr. Trump had sneakers for sale commemorating the assassination attempt. The only thing they needed to add to the sneakers was a verse from the bible to make it a complete package (remember his Bible Sales).

Reports that the assassin had information about Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden on his phone, as well as had numerous Trump signs on his property is just emerging. The conspiracy theorists who believe that somehow the Democrats were involved in this will have little evidence to support their theories after the Secret Service and FBI have completed their investigations as it looks now.

Israel’s IDF announced it will draft Orthodox men after the decision by the Israeli Supreme Court. The previous position taken by Mr. Netanyahu’s government was a cynical holy political one.

Border arrest plunged 29% in June as President Biden’s policy went into effect. What say Republicans?

Congrats to VP Harris, a masterful plan that it took President Biden to pull the trigger on. I say masterful because of the numerous endorsements and the raising of 46 million dollars in one day.

Ms. Stefanik issued a nasty press release after the announcement, filled with venomous rhetoric that propounded noxious ideas. Does she ever smile, or have a positive thought? Soon she’ll be wearing a Trump mask so she gets the scowl right.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

